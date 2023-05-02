scorecardresearch
Vishal Bhardwaj's series 'Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley' production concludes

Vishal Bhardwaj has concluded the production of his upcoming web series 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley'.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has concluded the production of his upcoming web series ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’.

Bhardwaj took to Instagram, where he shared a picture along with the cast and crew of the series, which marks his debut in the OTT long-format story-telling.

“Charlie Chopra wrapped!! Unbelievable!!! We did it :)” he wrote.

The show is the official adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel ‘The Sittaford Mystery’ and is set in Himachal Pradesh. It will revolve around the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery.

The show features Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Gulshan Grover and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among many others.

