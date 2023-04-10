scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may look invincible on screen, but when Olympic medallist Vijender Singh stepped in the frame with his mighty blows, then Bhai too felt the impact up close.

Speaking on the sidelines of the trailer launch of the upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Vijender told the media, “I learnt a lot from Salman bhai about work ethics and shot mein kaise maarna hai (how to hit people in action shots).”

It made Salman interject: “Maine sikhaya kaise nahin maarna hai (I taught him how not to hit!). Ab woh Vijender hain, Olympic winner hain, toh ab main unke saamne react nahi kar sakta par blows lag lag ke muscle ka paalak ho chuka tha (Since he is an Olympian, a medal winner, I couldn’t react at that time but the blows he landed turned my muscles into a spinach mash).”

The first Indian boxer to win an individual medal in an Olympics (bronze at Beijing 2008), as well as a Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, Vijender Singh from Bhiwani, Haryana, is now a professional pugilist and politician who fought the 2019 general election on a Congress ticket. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is his first film.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will hit theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 21.

–IANS

aa/srb

Previous article
Marathi actress, Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation
Next article
IPL 2023: We have to bat better in the powerplay, admits DC assistant coach Pravin Amre
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to bat better in the powerplay, admits DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

News

Marathi actress, Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection rising in kids, doctors report high fever, itchy eyes

News

Kashish Duggal: From auditions, mock shoots, readings to re-shoots, done it all for ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

Technology

73% of workers want to know about internal growth opportunities: Report

Technology

Elon Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya visits RML Hospital, reviews mock drill for ensuring Covid readiness

Sports

Villarreal's Baena reports Real Madrid's Valverde to police after car park aggression

Technology

Funding in Indian startups plunges 75% in Q1 2023, no new unicorn in 3 months

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: BMC advises senior citizens to mask up, must in hospitals

News

Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional watching 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' rehearsals

News

8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

Health & Lifestyle

Mask will be made mandatory depending on surge in Covid cases: TN minister

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill can break Kohli's record for most runs in a season, feels Ravi Shastri

News

'I am open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur,' says 'Coka 2.0' singer Lisa Mishra

Health & Lifestyle

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US