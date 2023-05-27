scorecardresearch
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!

Kajol, whose film 'Fanaa' recently completed 17 years, recalled her experience of shooting the film in blistering cold.

By Agency News Desk
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!

Actress Kajol, whose film ‘Fanaa’ recently completed 17 years, recalled her experience of shooting the film in blistering cold.

The actress shared that she and Aamir Khan shot for a song in minus 27 degrees Celsius in Poland, and she wore just a chiffon salwar kameez while her co-star bought himself a ‘nice thick’ jacket!

Taking to her Twitter, Kajol shared a long note as she wrote: “One of my oh so many ‘comebacks’ but Zooni will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. #Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories, let me give you some more.”

She went on: “Poland was -27 degrees centigrade on the first day of shoot and I was wearing a thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake with the wind chill factor aside, #AamirKhan on the other hand had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot. So his face did not have the natural pain that was there on my frozen face!!”

She went on to share a food for thought and appreciated all actresses who have to undergo such things just to look good on screen.

She wrote: “And the cherry on top of the whole scenario was that the whole song was scrapped and RESHOT when we got back to Mumbai!! Can we all just salute women and heroines all over the world who do these things and much worse just to look good.”

‘Fanaa’, directed by Kunal Kohli, follows Zooni, a blind girl who falls in love with Rehan, a tourist guide during her trip to Delhi. However, their love story takes a dark turn when Rehan’s true identity is revealed.

