scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Why Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan’s Number on her phone? Find Out the reason

Shehnaaz Gill Says She BLOCKED Salman Khan'Number

By Pooja Tiwari
Why Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan's Number on her phone. Find Out the reason

Shehnaaz Gill recently checked into the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show along with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars where Shehnaaz revealed she had once blocked Salman Khan’s phone number.

Shehnaaz said during the show, “I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman Sir is trying to call me. Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back, it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film.”

Previous article
Soni Razdan shares Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures on their first anniversary
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Superheated storms increasingly affect people's health: experts

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 427 new Covid cases, 204 recoveries

Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

News

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' to showcase progressive dynamics of saas-bahu relation

Technology

Leading Indian startups & unicorns continue to bleed money as party gets over

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling

Technology

AIIMS Bhubaneswar signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar on artificial intelligence

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in ICC T20I rankings; Babar moves up to third

Health & Lifestyle

Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified

Sports

Sri Lanka women's team to play white ball series against Bangladesh

News

Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project

Health & Lifestyle

New test may detect HIV, hepatitis B and C from a single drop of blood

Technology

Mild Covid during pregnancy does not slow brain development in babies: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US