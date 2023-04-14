Why Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan’s Number on her phone? Find Out the reason

Shehnaaz Gill recently checked into the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show along with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars where Shehnaaz revealed she had once blocked Salman Khan’s phone number.

Shehnaaz said during the show, “I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman Sir is trying to call me. Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back, it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film.”