Yash Chopra's widow Pamela Yash Chopra passes away at 85

Pamela Chopra, widow of the Czar of romantic films, Yash Chopra, passed away in Mumbai today. She was 85.

By Agency News Desk
She was ailing for a couple of weeks and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she breathed her last this morning, an industry source said.

Pamela is survived by her two sons – Aditya Chopra, film-maker who is married to actress Rani Mukherjee, and actor-producer Uday Chopra.

Pamela Singh – a cousin of the renowned actress Simi Garewal, was married in 1970 to Yash Chopra, the younger brother of the legendary film-maker B. R. Chopra.

Yash Chopra, a multiple National Award winner and a Dadasaheb Phalke Award laureate passed away in Mumbai in October 2012, aged 80, due to Dengue.

