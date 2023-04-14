5 reasons why you can’t miss Nicolas Cage aka Dracula

Dracula has made his way from the novel to the big screen, and it gives us chills to watch this horrendous persona in theatres, but ‘Renfield’ is an exception. Directed by Chris McKay, who is famous for ‘The Lego Movie’, ‘The Lego Batman Movie’, and ‘The Tomorrow War’, and with a cast that boasts Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, Brandon Scott Jones, and Ben Schwartz, ‘Renfield’ seems worth the hype it has created. Here are 5 reasons why you shouldn’t miss this movie:

Nicolas Cage as Dracula would be enough to make any movie a must-see! HELL YES!

Watching Nicolas Cage as Dracula on the BIG screen is the type of entertainment that you cannot miss. “Some call me The Dark One. Others, the Lord of Death. To most, I am Dracula,” he growls as he makes his dramatic entrance. It almost feels like he was BORN to play this role. Watch him deliver his career-best performance as a full-blown vampire for the first time since ‘Vampire’s Kiss’. We know you are a Nicolas Cage fan as much as we are!

Who wouldn’t enjoy a GOOD Action-Horror-Office Comedy!

‘Renfield’ is a dark action-comedy pitched to please long-time Dracula fans, a unique story of a frustrated employee trying to get rid of his abusive boss. The film is packed with recurring gags, exploding heads and bodies, buckets of blood, long shootout scenes, and epic action scenes. It is a perfect mix of action, horror, and comedy delivered in just 93 minutes. And we bet you will ask for more!

Chris McKay presents his first live-action masterpiece

Chris McKay, the director of ‘Renfield’, is primarily known for his work in animation, having directed movies such as “The Lego Batman Movie” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” This marks McKay’s first foray into live-action feature films, and his background in animation suggests that he may bring a unique visual style to the film. In his interviews, McKay has expressed his excitement for the project and has stated that he is a huge fan of horror movies, which bodes well for the film’s direction. This one is definitely a visual masterpiece!

The Nicolas duo shines through their impressive performances

‘Renfield’ depicts the complicated and exhausting dynamic between Nicolas Cage’s Dracula and Nicholas Hoult’s henchman. The outstanding on-screen chemistry between these two actors makes ‘Renfield’ a definite treat to watch. But did you know that this is not their first movie together? The duo was previously seen together in the movie ‘The Weather Man’ in 2005. This on-screen reunion after 18 long years is what we are waiting to witness. Are you?

A product of the Universal Monsters franchise

‘Renfield’ is part of the Universal Monsters franchise, which includes classic horror characters like Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Wolfman. The franchise has a dedicated fan base across the globe, and ‘Renfield’ is sure to please both fans of the original novels and newcomers to the franchise.

Renfield is a unique horror-comedy blend that you must watch. Mark your calendars and get ready to watch the film at your nearest PVR and INOX multiplexes.