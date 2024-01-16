75th Emmys: Jeremy Allen White takes home Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series award

Jeremy Allen White took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for his work in ‘The Bear’. ‘The Bear’ is an American comedy-drama television series created by Christopher Storer. It stars Allen White as an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother’s sandwich shop.

The actor was nominated alongside names such as Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jason Segel (“Shrinking”), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”).

After winning the honour, Allen White thanked the entire cast and crew of the show. He said: “Thank you. I am so proud full of gratitude I love the show so much. It set a fire in me. Thank you. Thank you all those who stayed close to me. Thank you believing me when I had trouble in believing in myself.”

The supporting cast of ‘The Bear’ includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.