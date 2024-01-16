75th Emmys: ‘Succession’ clinches Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series honour

After a rough start the comedy-drama series ‘Succession’ won its second award at the currently ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards as it bagged the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award.

Screenwriter Jesse Armstrong took home the trophy. He even name-dropped Rupert Murdoch in his speech.

The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X and wrote: “And the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series goes to… @JesseArmstrong1 for @Succession ( @HBO / @streamonmax )! Bravo! #Emmys #75thEmmys.”

‘Succession’ follows the story of the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.