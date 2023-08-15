scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Adele helps couple announce their baby's gender on-stage

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Adele couldn’t help but get caught up in the emotional moment when she helped two of her fans announce the gender of their baby onstage in Las Vegas recently.

While attending a concert as part of her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, fans Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord held up a sign that read: “Adele will you do our gender reveal?”, reports People magazine.

The New York couple was later called to the front of the stage where Adele read the sex of the baby out loud for the audience to hear. “No one’s really allowed signs in here. I’m just obsessed that you got one in,” Adele told the couple in a video Dare posted to Instagram and TikTok.

Before the gender reveal, Lord told the 35-year-old ‘Love in the Dark’ singer that while she is 18 weeks pregnant, she and her husband have had the sealed envelope revealing their baby’s sex in their possession since the 12-week mark. However, the couple waited to open the envelope in hopes Adele would announce it to them.

As per People, as Adele sat on the edge of the stage, she carefully opened the envelope and told the crowd, “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby – boy!”

After the announcement, Adele hugged Lord and Dare and offered well wishes. “That was amazing,” she said as she teared up and apologised to the crowd for her sobbing. “I’m so happy for you! I’m so happy for you! That’s so emotional, oh my God.”

“If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal? (sic)”, she asked Lord, who appeared visibly elated as the audience laughed.

“POV : Adele did our gender reveal last night”, dad-to-be Dare posted on his Instagram along with the clip. “@adele you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!”

–IANS

aa/prw

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Preity G Zinta: 'Though I never went to acting school, I just wanted to get things right on set'
Next article
YouTube to remove videos promoting cancer misinformation
This May Also Interest You
News

Allu Arjun celebrates I-Day with wife Sneha, kids, staff

Sports

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, set to undergo knee surgery in Mumbai

Box Office

Surpassing all expectations, 'Gadar 2' exceeds Rs 173 crores on Day 4

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty sends cute I-Day greetings to fans

Health & Lifestyle

YouTube to remove videos promoting cancer misinformation

News

Preity G Zinta: 'Though I never went to acting school, I just wanted to get things right on set'

News

Gurmeet, Mithila, Saiee, Gaurav, Abhimanyu reveal their childhood memory on I-Day

Sports

Dirmakar slams SAI, Sports Ministry for 'deafening silence' on her Asian Games exclusion

News

Manisha Rani returns from ‘BBOTT2’ with two good friends: Elvish, Abhishek

News

Mohit Raina reveals he prepared for National Defence Academy exam

News

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel donning new avatars

Technology

Payouts to begin in $500 mn Apple iPhone 'batterygate' lawsuit soon

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tracy Morgan says he's been using Ozempic for weight loss

News

House-full show, tickets in black! 'Gadar 2' gets back 'good old days'

News

‘People who take themselves seriously fear they’ll have no work tomorrow,’ says Dibyendu Bhattacharya

News

Why is Rashmika Mandanna still called ‘Geetha madam’

News

Adinath Kothare learns Delhi diction for ‘Bajao’ character

Sports

Zimbabwe to tour England to play a four-day Test in 2025

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US