Adele helps couple announce their baby's gender on-stage

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Adele couldn’t help but get caught up in the emotional moment when she helped two of her fans announce the gender of their baby onstage in Las Vegas recently.

While attending a concert as part of her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, fans Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord held up a sign that read: “Adele will you do our gender reveal?”, reports People magazine.

The New York couple was later called to the front of the stage where Adele read the sex of the baby out loud for the audience to hear. “No one’s really allowed signs in here. I’m just obsessed that you got one in,” Adele told the couple in a video Dare posted to Instagram and TikTok.

Before the gender reveal, Lord told the 35-year-old ‘Love in the Dark’ singer that while she is 18 weeks pregnant, she and her husband have had the sealed envelope revealing their baby’s sex in their possession since the 12-week mark. However, the couple waited to open the envelope in hopes Adele would announce it to them.

As per People, as Adele sat on the edge of the stage, she carefully opened the envelope and told the crowd, “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby – boy!”

After the announcement, Adele hugged Lord and Dare and offered well wishes. “That was amazing,” she said as she teared up and apologised to the crowd for her sobbing. “I’m so happy for you! I’m so happy for you! That’s so emotional, oh my God.”

“If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal? (sic)”, she asked Lord, who appeared visibly elated as the audience laughed.

“POV : Adele did our gender reveal last night”, dad-to-be Dare posted on his Instagram along with the clip. “@adele you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!”

–IANS

