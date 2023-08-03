scorecardresearch
Aerosmith dish out Farewell Tour tickets at exorbitant price, fans upset

Legendary American hard rock band Aerosmith, which earlier announced its Farewell Tour back, have begun dishing out tickets

By Agency News Desk
Legendary American hard rock band Aerosmith, which earlier announced its Farewell Tour back, have begun dishing out tickets to what will mark the end of their 50-year career. But fans aren’t exactly happy about the tour due to the massive cost of the tickets, which so far have been said to be over $695 to $700.

The tour has been titled ‘Peace Out’ by the band and will kick off on September 2, 2023.

The band’s first stop will be Philadelphia followed by the rest of the American cities such as San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, Nashville and more. The band’s tour will take them across all of North America which will include Canada as well in areas such as Ontario, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

However, the band hasn’t really made it a global tour as such so far as their destinations for now at least don’t include any stops in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia or Oceania. Aerosmith will be partnering with the Black Crowes as special guests for the tour.

The band took to social media recently, calling this tour to be their biggest ever offering a massive 360 degree look at the biggest stages that will be available.

Aerosmith have currently released limited tickets for the tour where they will be dishing out some of their most well known tracks such as ‘Dream On’, ‘Sweet Emotion’, ‘Walk This Way’, ‘Janie’s Got A Gun’ and ‘Livin’ on the Edge’ among others, as well as some of their lesser known tracks.

Formed in 1970, Aerosmith is one of the most influential and best selling bands of all time as well as the best selling hard rock band of all time rivaling the likes of Led Zeppelin and AC/DC/, having sold over 200 million records worldwide. In addition, the band’s albums include 25 gold, 18 platinum, and 12 multi-platinum certifications.

Known for their unique style, the band was famous for their drug abuse and hard party lifestyle. Stylistically, the band is known for their mix of blues, rhythm, pop, rock’n roll and heavy metal. Their influence stretches far, having influenced various other legends such as Metallica, Van Halen, Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Guns’ N Roses and Motley Crue among others.

