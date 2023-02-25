scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

After five month of romance, Madonna splits from lover Andrew Darnell

Madonna has split from her model lover Andrew Darnell amid a "crisis of confidence."

By News Bureau

‘Hung Up’ hitmaker Madonna has split from her model lover Andrew Darnell amid a “crisis of confidence.”

The 64-year-old pop star is said to have called it quits with Darnell, 23, after he found love with someone closer to his own age, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ‘Material Girl’ singer is said to be suffering a “crisis of confidence” over their breakup and after experiencing ‘ageist and misogynistic’ criticism over her Grammys appearance earlier this month.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the relationship was only casual, but its ending has left the star suffering due to its timing.

“It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time,” a source has claimed to Page Six.

The insider continued: “She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help. She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that.”

The former couple are understood to have met on a photoshoot last year, not long after Madonna had parted ways with 28-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams following a three-year romance.

Previous article
Bundesliga: In-form Borussia Dortmund keep advancing (analysis)
Next article
Evangeline Lilly longs to fondle King Charles' ear lobes
This May Also Interest You
News

Kangana Ranaut deems Akshay, Emraan-starrer 'Selfiee' a 'flop'

News

T-Series launches Raghav Chaitanya, the voice of ‘Dil’ from Ek Villain Returns’ first Single ‘Subah Ko’ releasing on 3rd March

News

Evangeline Lilly longs to fondle King Charles' ear lobes

Sports

Bundesliga: In-form Borussia Dortmund keep advancing (analysis)

Technology

Google lays off 100 robot workers used to clean its cafeterias

Technology

Hackers deface over 32 Russian websites with Kremlin on fire video

Sports

Only person who genuinely reached out to me during difficult times is Dhoni: Virat Kohli

News

Paris Hilton says Weinstein followed her to bathroom, yelled at her when she was 19

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US

Sports

La Liga: Ancelotti shows faith in referees despite Barcelona scandal

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India 'run out' of steam in Women's T20 World Cup (IANS column)

Health & Lifestyle

12 US states sue to expand access to abortion pill

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 100 pediatric flu deaths this season

Health & Lifestyle

Covid marks sixth leading cause of death in US in January

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya engages with heads of missions for deeper collaboration on PMBJP

Sports

Lewandowski slams 'painful' defeat against Manchester United

Sports

I_league 2022-23: Mohammedan sinks Sreenidi after 10-minutes-goal thriller lifts

Sports

Premier League: Vital weekend with Carabao Cup final in background

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Hosts South Africa march on to final with thrilling win over England

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: OTT is a massive wave but it is not the demise of Bollywood

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US