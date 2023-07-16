scorecardresearch
AI can prevent mediocrity in Hollywood: Simon Pegg

The ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ actor Simon Pegg has spoken out in support of technology

The ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ actor Simon Pegg has spoken out in support of technology, saying that artificial intelligence could prevent mediocrity in Hollywood as the threats posed by advancing AI could very well cause writers and directors to up their game.

Speaking to ‘The Daily Telegraph’, the actor said, “It might be a good thing in that it will stop us from being mediocre. There is a lot of mediocrity out there sometimes.”

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “Things that pass for entertainment are not quite as good as they should be. So if it ups our game because we want to escape the velocity of this creeping threat, then it’s a good thing”.

However, Pegg also believes that AI lacks the imagination and emotion that is necessary for the process of creating high-quality cinema, so an over-reliance on it could also cause deterioration in quality.

“I think the writing process, it is a process, and when you write a first draft you write something that you know is going to improve and you will improve. If we get AI to write those first drafts the whole time people are only ever going to be doctoring scripts or giving notes. There’s going to be no sort of genesis in them, no kind of heart. I read a funny thing that says AI hasn’t had any childhood trauma so it’s never going to make good art. But it’s true”, he added.

Members of the SAG-AFTRA union want assurances that their work will not be snatched by AI as part of their industrial action and Susan Sarandon described productions that use the technology as “soulless”.

The ‘Thelma and Louise’ actress. who joined picket lines in New York said, “I think it’s important to present human beings to human beings. Even putting aside money, I don’t know how people want to see a product that is soulless like that. It’s pretty clear to me that on a very primitive level, if you could take my face, my body and my voice and make me say and do something I have no choice about, it’s not a good thing”.

