Friday, December 29, 2023
InternationalNews

Ariana Grande announces new album for 2024

Ariana Grande is making her return in 2024 with a new album, she confirmed with a series of social media posts.

By Agency News Desk
Ariana Grande announces new album for 2024
Ariana Grande, new album _ pic courtesy Instagram

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is making her return in 2024 with a new album, she confirmed with a series of social media posts. “See you next year,” Grande wrote in the caption to a carousel of Instagram photos and videos, reports Variety.

She tagged her producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, Republic Records and numerous others, and shared a variety of in-studio memories that vary in tone: a video of Grande’s mother dancing, a screenshot of a FaceTime call where she’s dancing, a photo of a warehouse (possibly a music video set?) and another photo shows her crying. “The two moods of the album,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

As per Variety, the Grammy winner also included a video taken by someone who notes that it is “almost the last day of this album.” “I’m so tired,” she says in the clip. “But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.

Fans also received a care package from Grande with a photo of her red-tinted lips and red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line with a handwritten note that repeated, “See you next year.”

Aside from her entrepreneurial adventures, Grande has also had her hands full with her role in the upcoming ‘Wicked’ film, due in November.

Previous article
IIT researchers harness plant cells to produce anti-cancer drug
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan reveals challenges in ‘Black’ role, lauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial mastery
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.