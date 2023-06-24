scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis

'Two and a Half Men' star Ashton Kutcher has paid a rare tribute to his wife Mila Kunis. The Hollywood actor took to Instagram on Friday to express himself.

By Agency News Desk
Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Ashton Kutcher has paid a rare tribute to his wife Mila Kunis. The Hollywood actor took to Instagram on Friday to express himself. “I’m the luckiest man alive,” the actor captioned his post. “#gratitude.” The photo featured Kunis, 39, standing in front of a blue ocean during a tropical getaway with a beautiful mountain range in the background.

As per People, she held her arms out wide and stretched towards the sky as a rainbow lined up perfectly behind her.

Fans flocked to the comments to gush over the cute couple moment.

“Kelso and Jackie FOREVER (sic)”, one fan wrote, referencing their respective characters on ‘That ’70s Show’.

Another user said: “What a beautiful picture of a beautiful woman! You’re the best couple (in) the world!!!”

Kutcher is known for paying tributes to his wife in big ways.

Back in February, the actor revealed that he once considered naming a mountain after Kunis after he took a trip to the South Pole to help with his autoimmune condition.

“We get to the top and he said: ‘You’re the first person that has ever climbed this mountain. You get to name it,’ ” he recalled during an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden. “I was like, ‘Okay really? It’s Mount Mila.’ And he says ‘No, no, it’s bad luck to name it after another person, so don’t do that’.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Emilia Clarke 'nearly' ran over Samuel L Jackson on 'Secret Invasion' sets
Next article
Santos name Turra as head coach
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

How our genes make us prone to allergies

Sports

Diksha tied second and one shot behind leader in Czech Ladies Open

Health & Lifestyle

Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study

Sports

Santos name Turra as head coach

News

Emilia Clarke 'nearly' ran over Samuel L Jackson on 'Secret Invasion' sets

News

Cate Blanchett surprises crowd at Glastonbury fest in a 'super special treat'

News

S S Rajamouli: I always wanted to do a globe-trotting film like Indiana Jones

News

Vijay Varma's Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap post eclipsed as fans ask about Tamannaah

Health & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

News

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

News

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

News

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

News

Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2

Technology

Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US