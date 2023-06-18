scorecardresearch
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' first look brings together water, fire, earth, air

First look of the upcoming live action adaptation of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' shows the four elements of water, fire, earth and air coming together.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' first look brings together water, fire, earth, air
Avatar: The Last Airbender _ pic courtesy yt

Fans just got their first look of the upcoming live action adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ which shows the four elements of water, fire, earth and air coming together. The vague 54-second teaser showcases the symbols of the Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation and Air Nomads, accompanied by music reminiscent of the original series which fans would identify with.

Each of the nations has people referred to as Benders, these people can telekinetically manipulate and control the respective elements of their nation.

The ‘Avatar’, however, is the only individual with the ability to bend all four elements.

The series will see Gordon Cormier starring as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko with Daniel Dae Kim joining the cast as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee starring as General Iroh.

As per Deadline: Albert Kim (‘Sleepy Hollow’, ‘Nikita’) will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer; while Kim, Rideback’s Dan Lin (‘The Lego Movie’, ‘Aladdin’) with Lindsey Liberatore serving as executive producers, and Michael Goi acting as co-executive producer, while Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct.

The teaser debuted at the Netflix Tudum in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The series is an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s much-loved award-winning animated series of the same name. The show will debut in 2024.

