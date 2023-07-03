scorecardresearch
Avril Lavigne and Tyga reunite in Las Vegas

The 'Love Sux' singer, Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga were spotted hanging out together and leaving the venue where the pop punk star performed

The ‘Love Sux’ singer, Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga were spotted hanging out together and leaving the venue where the pop punk star performed in a clip shared on social media. Avril was performing at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn in Sin City, where she shared the stage with Marshmello, reports Female First UK.

The ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer ended her four-month romance with the hip-hop star last month, and an insider later claimed that she only ever saw their relationship as a “rebound” following her breakup with her ex-fiancé, Mod Sun.

A source told DailyMail.com: “It came down to this. Avril didn’t want to be locked into anything. Tyga was a rebound and he helped her get away from her toxic relationship with Mod Sun.”

Another insider claimed that Avril “needed” her romance with Tyga, who previously had a high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner.

As per Female First UK, the ‘Girlfriend’ hitmaker thinks she’s now in a much better “headspace” than she was following her split from her ex-fiance and she “isn’t in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone.”

The source explained: “Avril feels like she got out of her brief fling with Tyga exactly what she needed. She was not in a rush to get into it and she wasn’t in a rush to get out of it. She also isn’t in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone. She just needed this relationship to get out of the headspace she was in. It motivated her to move on from Mod Sun and proved to her that she still could find love or in this case lust if needed.

