Two major Bangladeshi films, ‘Toofan’ and ‘Domm’, in the making

SVF Entertainment is taking a significant leap into the Bangladeshi film market. This expansion is marked by the collaboration with Dhaka-based Alpha-I Studios and the OTT platform Chorki to produce two major Bangladeshi films, “Toofan” and “Domm”, both poised to redefine the cinematic landscape.

“Toofan”, directed by Raihan Rafi and starring Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan, represents a ground-breaking collaboration in Bangla cinema, and is set to redefine the scale of storytelling and elevate Bengali cinema to global prominence.

The second film, “Domm”, directed by Redoan Rony and starring National Award-winning actor Chanchal Chowdhury, is based on a true story. This collaboration between SVF, Chorki, and Alpha-I aims to deliver high-quality content to a global audience.

While SVF’s recent foray into the Bangladeshi market is a focal point, the studio also briefly highlighted its initiatives in other markets, including the production of two Telugu shows for Disney+ hotstar, which is ‘Dayaa’ and ‘Vadhuvu’. This reflects SVF’s versatile approach and commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality entertainment across regional boundaries.

SVF’s expansion into Bangladesh is not just about producing films but creating an ecosystem that fosters creativity and innovation in the Bengali film industry. With a rich history of producing iconic films and a vision for a robust infrastructure including theatres and digital cinema networks, SVF is poised to make a significant impact on the global entertainment scene for the 6th largest spoken language in the world – Bengali.

Mahendra Soni, Co-Founder-Director, SVF Entertainment & Hoichoi, expressed the commitment saying, “We at SVF are taking another significant step to deepen our relationship with the entertainment industry of Bangladesh by venturing into local movie production.”

“We are not just creating films; we are fostering a community and a culture that celebrates Bengali cinema. Our goal is to ensure that Bengali language films reach every corner of the globe, and to continue delivering projects that stand tall on international standards.”

In addition to SVF’s cinematic endeavours, SVF has notably launched the most successful local language OTT platform, Hoichoi Bangladesh, which has successfully completed over 3 years of producing compelling content such as “Taqdeer,” “Karagar,” “Mohanagar,” “Kaiser” and many others for Bangladesh.

Notably, the first season of “Karagar” achieved acclaim and recognition, earning the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Award in 2023. During this time, hoichoi has even collaborated with some of the best creative talents in Bangladesh, further solidifying SVF as a dynamic force not only in film production but also in the digital entertainment space. This achievement underscores their commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the Bengali entertainment industry.