scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Bebe Rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail

Bebe Rexha shared on social media that she got a mail with "used toilet paper" in it.

By News Bureau
Bebe Rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail
Bebe Rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail

‘Say My Name’ hitmaker Bebe Rexha shared on social media that she got a mail with “used toilet paper” in it.

The 33-year-old shared on Twitter an image that showed what appeared to be toilet paper next to a letter she got in the mail, which was shipped from Miami, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the caption, she wrote, “Someone mailed me used toilet paper,” adding a sick emoji.

Many have since reacted to the picture.

One Twitter user jokingly told Bebe to “sniff it,” to which she replied, “no way.”

Someone else, meanwhile, urged her to wash her hands. In response, the musician wrote, “Bro I washed them like 10 times.”

| Bebe Rexha
Bebe rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail

Another individual asked Bebe whether she usually receives strange packages in the mail. She answered it by writing, “No this is insane. Like wtf.”

On the work front, Bebe announced her third studio album earlier this month. When speaking about the project, which will be released on April 28, she told Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE’s 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast that it is starting “out like Fleetwood Mac, and then it goes into all my favourite ’70s (sounds).”

Previous article
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrives in style at Manish Malhotra’s house
Next article
Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill in snow plough recovery video
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Why Electricity as a superpower?’ reveals author Naomi Alderman

News

Marathi film 'Na Aavadti Goshta' to centre around subject of LGBTQIA+

News

On World Theatre Day, Salim-Sulaiman talk about 'Disco Dancer – The Musical'

News

Jimmy Sheirgill told he looks like Hollywood star Pedro Pascal

News

Chahatt Khanna shares why she likes to travel with her daughters

News

Nicolas Cage drank his own blood during the shoot of 'Renfield'

News

Netflix sued over Madhuri Dixit insult

News

Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me

News

Mahesh Babu’s film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date

Theatre

Unscripted with Akarsh Khurana explores the journey of professionals and artistes

News

Wamiqa Gabbi took references from films of 1950s, 1960s to prepare her part in 'Jubilee'

News

PM Modi condoles demise of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent

Others

Jash Vira and the challenges he faced on his journey to success

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs

Sports

Indore pitch rating upgraded to below average from poor, demerit point reduced to one from three

News

T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma

News

Cast of 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' celebrates as show completes 800 episodes

News

Tina Philip re-enters 'Kumkum Bhagya', says 'Rhea is not the same person she was'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US