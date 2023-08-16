scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

As Ben Affleck turns 51, life seems perfect for him

Ben Affleck turned 51 recently and has said that he is alive, well and thriving feeling more than satisfied with his life as things have been going very well for him.

By Agency News Desk
As Ben Affleck turns 51, life seems perfect for him
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez _ pic courtesy instagram

Ben Affleck turned 51 recently and has said that he is alive, well and thriving feeling more than satisfied with his life as things have been going very well for him. As reported by People magazine, the ‘Argo’ actor was reportedly very happy on his birthday, with the source revealing that “Everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content.”

The acclaimed actor-producer-director shared his birthday with his wife Jennifer Lopez. Congratulating him, the 54-year-old actress shared a video with a cute vintage song on Instagram in celebration of Affleck’s 51st birthday. “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” Lopez wrote in the post’s caption.

In the sweet birthday post, the happy couple wore matching white shirts as they spent some quality time together, enjoying themselves with no cares in the world. Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding at midnight on July 17, 2022.

The ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ actor seems more than alive and in happy spirits, the People reported. Earlier this month, he and his wife left the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York.

“They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon. After exiting, they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day,” the source mentioned.

In one photo, the ‘Marry Me’ star wrapped her arms around Affleck while standing behind him, while another shot showed her smiling as she and Affleck embraced each other from the side in a tender moment.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote at the time. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

She further mentioned: “I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with.”

Concluding her post, the actress wrote: “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always.”

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Christopher Nolan’s longest collaborators Cillian Murphy misses being cast in ‘Interstellar’
This May Also Interest You
News

Christopher Nolan’s longest collaborators Cillian Murphy misses being cast in ‘Interstellar’

News

Mohit Raina on Anupam Kher: 'You learn from a senior just by observing them'

News

Alec Baldwin may face manslaughter charges after new findings

News

Xolo maridueña says his mother helped him prepare for ‘Blue Beetle’ role

Sports

Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it

Technology

X's new feature to let paid users highlight their posts

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Alcaraz beat Thompson for 50th win of season; Djokovic loses in doubles

Health & Lifestyle

Nephrologist Strike: Gujarat's 280 dialysis centres operational round the clock

News

Ali Fazal to debut in Off-Broadway production in New York City

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells

News

Director Robbie Grewal opens up about casting Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee in ‘Aakhri Sach’

Technology

Xbox introduces new enforcement strike system

Sports

Indian men’s, women’s squads announced for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier 2023

Technology

InMobi acquires 'Quantcast Choice' to boost consent management for publishers

News

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift have not re-recorded 'End Game' yet

Sports

Jaden Pariat selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials

News

'GoT' actor Darren Kent dies at 39 after prolonged illness

Sports

'There should be three left-handers in top seven': Shastri offers solution to India's middle-order conundrum

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US