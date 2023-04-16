scorecardresearch
Beyonce rents Europe's largest indoor arena to rehearse 'groundbreaking' world tour

Rehearsals for Beyonce's world tour are well under way and she is pulling out all the stops to ensure her performance will be "groundbreaking"

Rehearsals for singer Beyonce’s upcoming world tour are well under way and she is pulling out all the stops to ensure her performance will be “groundbreaking”. The Renaissance World Tour will be the 41-year-old’s first solo world tour since her 2016 Formation World Tour and is due to kick off next month in Stockholm, reports mirror.co.uk.

She will take in dates across Europe, the UK, and North America.

And while tickets have controversially cost thousands for fans to snap up, it seems no expense is being spared in preparation for the live dates.

According to The Sun, Beyonce is currently hard at work in France perfecting her dance moves and set manoeuvres.

The singer has booked out the La Defense Arena in Paris to use as her practice ground – with the stadium twice the size of London’s O2 arena and capable of seating 40,000 fans.

A source told the publication: “The structure for the stage is gigantic and on a totally different scale from any other tour right now – that’s why she needed a huge venue to rehearse in.

“And she can’t run through the show in any of the stadiums she is performing in because they aren’t soundproofed and people would hear what she was preparing.”

“She is on top form and is pulling out all the stops to make this a truly groundbreaking tour.”

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
