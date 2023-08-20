scorecardresearch
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's are not on talking terms

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship is now at its lowest ever since filing for divorce as the two are no longer on speaking terms

Singer Britney Spears with actor Sam Asghari _ pic courtesy instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship is now at its lowest ever since filing for divorce as the two are no longer on speaking terms, unless via their legal channels. Back on August 17, ever since their split the couple have rarely communicated but now they are no longer speaking at all, as the once lovey-dovey star couple have come to harbour bitter animosity towards one another.

According to The Daily Mail, Britney and Sam’s relationship has turned “really nasty” after Sam departed the residence and they haven’t communicated with one another since his exit.

The estranged couple have now left all communication up to their legal teams, who have been handling any negotiations and other issues for the pair.

Sam Asghari had filed for divorce after the split stating that it was impossible to live with the ‘Toxic’ singer due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ between the two.

Britney Spears too had later called the divorce a very painful experience, but something that had to be done as it was impossible for her to turn things around for the better, in a lengthy social media statement.

While totally shutting down communication might seem improbable, it’s important to note the two never had kids, so there’s no need to communicate about child care, schedules, or have any issues related to custody regarding kids or parents, making it easier to avoid talking.

Although, this did not stop Britney from furiously refusing to give up her two dogs after their divorce, stating that she feared that her former beau may try to take custody of her beloved dogs after the divorce. She was more than happy to give back her diamond studded engagement ring but not her dogs.

On his part, Sam had stated on his social media announcing the divorce, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

2
