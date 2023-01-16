scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Critics’ Choice Award: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

By News Bureau

Hollywood actor Brendon Fraser won the Best Actor honour for movie ‘The Whale’ at the 28th Critics’ Choice Award held here. According to ‘Variety’, Fraser clinched the honour, where he was nominated alongside names such as Austin Butler, Tom Cruise, Colin Farell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy in the category.

In the Darren Aronofsky-helmed film, Fraser plays Charlie, a house-bound 272 kg English teacher who teaches students virtually with his camera blacked out.

He’s also working to salvage his relationship with his estranged daughter, played by Sadie Sink, reports ‘Variety’.

Fraser gained some weight for the role, but prosthetics makeup designer Adrien Morot was tasked with transforming the actor much more dramatically.

Morot relied on 3D printing technological advancements to print the suit.

According to ‘Variety’, the application process eventually whittled down to four hours.

For the latest Creative Collaborators, Fraser and Morot discuss their collaboration and how ice bags and a racecar driver cooling suit system kept the actor cool during the intense shoot.

–IANS

dc/ksk/

Previous article
Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
Next article
S S Rajamouli says ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ on 28th Critics Choice Award stage
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tweetbot faces outage again

News

Mera Bharat Mahan: S.S. Rajamouli at 28th Critics Choice Awards

News

S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Picture for season’s favourite ‘Everything Everywhere…’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’

News

S S Rajamouli says ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ on 28th Critics Choice Award stage

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

News

Critics Choice Awards: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: M M Keeravani says ‘uniqueness, freshness’ of ‘Naatu Naatu’ caught attention

News

Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

Fashion & Lifestyle

Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Niecy Nash clinches Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Netflix film ‘Pinocchio’ named Best Animated feature

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US