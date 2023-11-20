Ciaran Hinds joins Jacob Elordi in ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’

Veteran Irish actor Ciaran Hinds and Odessa Young have joined ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi in the cast of premium Australian miniseries ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’.

Production is now under way. An adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel by Richard Flanaghan, the five-part series is a love story set against the backdrop of World War II, reports Variety.

Production is by Curio Pictures with Prime Video releasing the title in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. In other territories, it is distributed by Sony Pictures Television. Flanaghan’s novel, published in 2013, chronicles a century dominated by war, with the forced labour on the Thai-Burma Railway as its dramatic heart.

As per Variety, the story is told by an Australian doctor who was taken prisoner during World War II and became an unlikely and uncomfortable hero after the war’s end.

The series has been in development for several years and was previously announced on the slate of Fremantle.

The adaptation, which uses multiple time frames, boasts a powerful creative team of screenwriter Shaun Grant and director Justin Kurzel.

The pair previously worked together on the Cannes competition film ‘Nitram’.

Grant and Kurzel both serve as executive producers, with Alexandra Taussig producing.

Kurzel also previously directed the Cannes competition film ‘Macbeth’, and ‘Assassin’s Creed’ and parts of the Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram’.

Grant has writing credits that include ‘Berlin Syndrome’ and ‘Jasper Jones’, David Fincher’s acclaimed Netflix series ‘Mindhunter’, and feature film ‘Penguin Bloom’, starring Naomi Watts.