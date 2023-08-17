scorecardresearch
Cillian Murphy says he freaks out when watching his own movies

Cillian Murphy said that he's a huge fan of the 2014 sci-fi movie 'Interstellar', which stars the likes of Matt Damon

By Agency News Desk
Cillian Murphy says he freaks out when watching his own movies

‘Opphenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy said that he’s a huge fan of the 2014 sci-fi movie ‘Interstellar’, which stars the likes of Matt Damon, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, and Anne Hathaway.

“I adore ‘Interstellar’ just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever,” Cillian told ‘The Independent’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Earlier this year, Cillian likened the ‘Oppenheimer’ set to a “laboratory.” The actor plays J. Robert Oppenheimer – the theoretical physicist who helped to develop the first nuclear weapons – in the acclaimed movie, and Cillian heaped praise on the film’s director for creating a “safe environment” for the cast.

He told Entertainment Tonight, “[Christopher] creates this really … kind of like a laboratory, where you can just try stuff out and he just lets you off. And the other thing is, I was thinking about it, no scene ever gets left behind, do you know what I mean? No scene is less than another.”

“Oppenheimer” boasted a star-studded cast that also included Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.

Cillian revealed that he relished the experience of working with Florence.

He shared, “I liked working with Florence Pugh, [she] was amazing. She’s something else. And I’ve admired her work for a long time, so that was a real treat to get to work with her. Everyone smashed it. Like, everyone’s unbelievable, because Chris expects excellence, that’s just a given, and everyone turned up and delivered. Every single actor.”

