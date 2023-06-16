scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

DC signs up 'The Flash' helmer for new Batman spinoff: 'The Brave and the Bold'

Andy Muschietti is officially suiting up to direct a new Batman film, 'Variety' can report exclusively. T

By Agency News Desk
DC signs up 'The Flash' helmer for new Batman spinoff 'The Brave and the Bold'
DC signs up 'The Flash' helmer for new Batman spinoff 'The Brave and the Bold'

Andy Muschietti is officially suiting up to direct a new Batman film, ‘Variety’ can report exclusively. The film is one of several new DC Studios titles mapped out by its leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran earlier this year.

Muschietti, who’s behind this weekend’s superhero release ‘The Flash’, will direct ‘Batman: The Brave and the Bold’. The project is based on the comic series authored by Grant Morrison, who Gunn called ‘exceptionally influential’ on the DC Universe in January.

The comics, says ‘Variety’, imagine a ‘Bat family’ where Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian serves as Robin to his dad’s Batman. Muschietti’s sister and creative partner Barbara will produce the project via their label Double Dream, alongside Gunn and Safran.

“We saw ‘The Flash’ even before taking over the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran told ‘Variety’ about Muschietti.

“It’s a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold’, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They are an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU,” Gunn and Safran said.

The project will mark Robin’s first live-action film appearance since Chris O’Donnell played the role opposite George Clooney in the 1997 film ‘Batman and Robin’. This film will exist separately from Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ movies.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Reddit was never designed to support 3rd-party apps: CEO
Next article
Instagram broadcast channels now rolling out globally
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

UP: In a first, RMLIMS doctors perform rare spinal surgery

Health & Lifestyle

More diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer's underway: Report

Technology

Microsoft to remove some old File Explorer features on Windows 11

Sports

Golf: Amateur Avani Prashanth lies second in Germany, Dagar 10th

News

Oops! Urfi Javed falls badly while posing with a fan

News

When Charlie Puth went off to record for a song in the middle of sex

Technology

Future iPhones may be scratch resistant

Technology

Rolls-Royce unveils its 1st all electric car at $486K

Health & Lifestyle

Universal donor stem cell therapy to help treat degenerative brain diseases

Sports

Asian Games: India to take part in four events as Hearthstone dropped from the programme

Technology

Mercedes-Benz adds ChatGPT to voice control of its vehicles

News

Back to where it all began, Sunny Leone to appear on 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2

Technology

Adobe Acrobat turns 30 as people opened over 400 bn PDFs in Acrobat in 2022

News

Alec Baldwin dons Donald Trump costume as he sits on a pot

Technology

WhatsApp working on multi-account feature on Android

Health & Lifestyle

Covid pandemic increased diabetes among children, pregnant women

Technology

'Hey Disney!' voice assistant now available for Echo devices in US

Sports

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches quarterfinals with a seventh straight win on grass

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US