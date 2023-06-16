DC signs up 'The Flash' helmer for new Batman spinoff: 'The Brave and the Bold'

Andy Muschietti is officially suiting up to direct a new Batman film, ‘Variety’ can report exclusively. The film is one of several new DC Studios titles mapped out by its leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran earlier this year.

Muschietti, who’s behind this weekend’s superhero release ‘The Flash’, will direct ‘Batman: The Brave and the Bold’. The project is based on the comic series authored by Grant Morrison, who Gunn called ‘exceptionally influential’ on the DC Universe in January.

The comics, says ‘Variety’, imagine a ‘Bat family’ where Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian serves as Robin to his dad’s Batman. Muschietti’s sister and creative partner Barbara will produce the project via their label Double Dream, alongside Gunn and Safran.

“We saw ‘The Flash’ even before taking over the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran told ‘Variety’ about Muschietti.

“It’s a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold’, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They are an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU,” Gunn and Safran said.

The project will mark Robin’s first live-action film appearance since Chris O’Donnell played the role opposite George Clooney in the 1997 film ‘Batman and Robin’. This film will exist separately from Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ movies.