Drew Barrymore set up with her teen crush Corey Feldman by Spielberg

Drew Barrymore's godfather and filmmaker Steven Spielberg matched her up with fellow child star Corey Feldman.

By News Bureau

When the 47-year-old actress reunited with her old pal after 25 years when he made an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ this week, Corey recalled getting a call from Spielberg’s office asking him to meet Drew, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“What happened was, I got a call one day. My grandmother says, ‘We got a call from Steven (Spielberg’s) office, and the little girl from ‘E.T.’ wants to meet you because she’s got a crush on you,’ ” he said. Drew replied, “Oh yeah, I did … the biggest. But everyone did!”

The actress’ mum Jaid Barrymore then arranged for the youngsters to go to the cinema together. Corey went on, “Of course, neither of us drove because I was still living at my grandparents’, and you were living with your mom … And it was so cute.”

“I remember taking you to the movies, I remember exactly which movie theatre it was,” he said of the spot in Encino. “We walked across the street, and you put your little hand up for me to hold. And I held your hand, and we walked across the street … I don’t remember what movie we saw. But I remember all that.”

The pair became firm friends and later went on to date as teenagers – with the young couple even making their red carpet debut together at the Academy Awards when Corey was 17 and Drew was 14.

Drew added of their glitzy outing, “I remember you were going, and so, I was lucky enough to be your date. And I just threw on a cotton Betsey Johnson dress, off the rack. I don’t know how much it cost, probably $65.”

“I remember getting there, and I remember seeing people in such designer duds. And I remember looking around and thinking, ‘Oh, I’m very underdressed. I’m wearing a cotton Betsey Johnson dress. Whoops!’ “

Corey said of their relationship, “We were such the great little, cute little item for the three months we lasted or whatever. But it was adorable,” and Drew added, “We were so positive; you and I were such good friends. We had that kind of relationship where they say, ‘Date your friend.’ We were the embodiment of that. You were so kind, you were such a safe place for me.”

The pair both admitted they partied hard during their teenage years with Corey confessing Drew was able to get her life “together” a few years before he did.

He concluded, “You got sober first; you got your act together first. It took me a few years after you.”

