Dutton Ranch First Look Is Here, and Beth and Rip Are Bringing the War to Texas

Beth and Rip may have left Yellowstone behind, but peace clearly did not come with them. Paramount has officially unveiled the first look at Dutton Ranch, the highly anticipated spinoff centered on Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler, and it already looks exactly like the kind of chaos fans were hoping for. Guns are out, tempers are high, and whatever new life they thought they were building is already under attack. If the teaser is any indication, this is not a quiet ranch reset. It is a brutal new war, just with different land, different enemies, and the same two people who never exactly knew how to live small.

The series will premiere on May 15, launching with its first two episodes on Paramount+ and Paramount Network, with weekly episodes to follow after that. Season one will run for nine episodes, giving the franchise another major expansion after the end of the flagship series.

What is especially interesting is the setting. Even though Yellowstone ended with Beth and Rip buying a ranch in Dillon, Montana, Dutton Ranch is actually set in South Texas. That shift matters. It immediately changes the texture of the story. The mountains and family ghosts of Montana may still linger, but Texas brings a different kind of danger, one rooted in territory, survival, and a much harsher kind of power struggle.

The official logline makes it clear that Beth and Rip are not getting any kind of romantic escape. As they try to build a future together far away from the wreckage of Yellowstone, they run into brutal new realities and a rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. That last part sounds exactly like the setup for the kind of blood-soaked feud this universe thrives on.

And honestly, Beth and Rip were never built for peace anyway.

The teaser leans hard into that energy. The violence, the tension, the sense that no matter how far they run, trouble finds them. Beth still looks ready to burn everything down if pushed, and Rip still looks like the kind of man who will do whatever is necessary to protect what is his. Together, they remain one of the most dangerous and strangely magnetic pairings in the Yellowstone world.

The supporting cast also adds serious weight. Finn Little returns as Carter, which gives the show an emotional link to the original series. New additions include Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and then the real heavy hitters, Ed Harris and Annette Bening. That is not just good casting. That is a statement.

Behind the scenes, the show is based on characters created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, with Chad Feehan serving as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. That suggests Dutton Ranch will keep the core DNA of the franchise while still carving out its own identity.

The bigger picture here is obvious. Paramount is not done with the Yellowstone empire. Between Marshalls and now Dutton Ranch, this universe is still growing, and Beth and Rip remain two of its strongest assets.

And from the look of this first teaser, they are not riding into the sunset.

They are riding straight into another fight.