Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s Daughter Turns One and the Pictures Are Pure Love

Actor Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, recently celebrated a very special moment as their daughter Evaarah turned one. The couple shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a sweet look into their family time.

In the photos they posted, the love between the family is clearly visible. In one picture, Rahul is seen lifting little Evaarah in his arms while Athiya looks at her with a big smile. A balloon in the background read that Evaarah is one, adding to the joyful mood of the celebration. Another photo showed a close look at Evaarah’s tiny hand placed near her birthday cake.

The couple also shared pictures of beautifully decorated cakes with cute animal themes. The table was filled with cupcakes and flowers, making the celebration look simple yet lovely. In another touching moment, Evaarah is seen holding her father’s finger while he stands behind her, showing a quiet and emotional bond between them.

Along with the pictures, Athiya and Rahul wrote a heartfelt message for their daughter. They wished her a happy first birthday and said that they love her more than words can express. They also thanked her for choosing them as her parents, making the message even more emotional.

Many celebrities and friends reacted to the post with warm wishes. Anushka Sharma called the baby sweet, while Ananya Panday wished her a happy birthday. Masaba Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and Sonakshi Sinha also sent their love through comments. Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty, shared a special post as well, expressing surprise at how quickly a year had passed and wishing his niece with love.

Athiya and Rahul got married in January 2023 in a private ceremony held at the farmhouse of Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 and welcomed Evaarah in March the following year. They later revealed her name and called her a beautiful gift in their lives.

Athiya began her acting career in 2015 with the film Hero and later appeared in movies like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Today, she is enjoying her journey as a mother, celebrating small and meaningful moments with her family.