Celina Jaitly’s Emotional Birthday Message for Sons Will Break Your Heart

Actor Celina Jaitly recently shared a deeply emotional message as she missed being with her twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, on their 14th birthday. Taking to Instagram, she posted old pictures of their childhood and wrote a heartfelt note expressing how much she misses them.

Celina wrote that she never thought she would be away from her sons for such a long time, especially on such an important day. She said it has been many months since she last heard their voices or saw their faces, and that thought has been very painful for her. Her words reflected the deep emotions of a mother who longs to be with her children.

In her message, she spoke about the journey of motherhood and how much love and care a mother gives to her children every single day. She said she now understands this even more deeply, remembering how her own mother cared for her. Celina added that she would go through everything again if it meant she could hold her sons in her arms once more.

She also mentioned all her children, including Arthur and Shamsher, calling them her greatest treasures and her biggest achievements in life. She expressed pride in the kind and loving individuals her sons are becoming and thanked them for choosing her as their mother. Her message was full of love, appreciation, and hope.

Celina shared that she hopes her birthday message, along with the letters and gifts she sent, reaches her sons. She wished that somehow they could connect, even if they are far apart. She said her love and prayers will always find their way to them, no matter the distance.

She also gave them words of encouragement, reminding them that their lives have no limits and that they can achieve anything they dream of. She told them to stay safe, be strong, and always pass on kindness to others. She ended her note by saying that everything she is doing right now is for their future, so they can be together again as a family.

Celina married Peter Haag in 2010. The couple has three sons, Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur. They also had another son, Shamsher, who sadly passed away due to a heart condition.

In November 2025, Celina filed a legal case against Peter, accusing him of domestic violence and cruelty. She claimed that the issues began soon after their marriage. The case was filed in a Mumbai court, and she has asked for financial compensation for her suffering.