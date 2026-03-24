Are Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at a Breaking Point?

After missing out on the Best Actor award at the Oscars 2026, Timothee Chalamet is now facing fresh attention, not just for his career but also for his personal life. According to a report by Globe magazine, people close to the actor are advising him to rethink his relationship with Kylie Jenner, saying it could be affecting his professional image.

An insider claimed that many in the industry believe Timothée’s chances at winning were hurt by how he handled his public appearances before the awards. His bold statements, including one where he said that nobody cares about ballet or opera, reportedly did not go down well with some audiences. The source suggested that his approach may have been influenced by the Kardashian style of publicity, where even controversial attention is seen as useful.

There is a growing feeling among some people in his circle that this kind of attention is not helping his career. They believe that being connected to Kylie Jenner and her famous family might be distracting him from his work and the serious image many expect from an actor of his calibre.

At the same time, the insider shared that Timothée is very focused on his career. Acting has always been his top priority, and he has already started preparing for his next role. People around him are said to be encouraging him to stay focused and avoid anything that could harm his professional growth.

This situation has reportedly created some pressure in his relationship. The constant advice from those close to him to distance himself from Kylie could lead to tension between the couple. Even so, the source made it clear that this is a sensitive topic. Despite all the outside opinions, Timothée and Kylie are said to be happy together.

The couple has been linked since 2023 and have been together for nearly three years. They first drew attention when they appeared together at a major event in Rome and have since been seen at several big award shows, including the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and the Oscars.

Their relationship has always received mixed reactions from fans. While many support them, others remain unsure. Still, Kylie’s family is believed to approve of the relationship, and for now, the couple seems to be staying strong despite the noise around them.