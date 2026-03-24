Emily Osment Skips Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, Reveals Real Reason Behind Absence

The Hannah Montana reunion is happening. But one major face is missing. Emily Osment, who played Lilly Truscott and was one of the core pillars of the Disney Channel hit, has officially confirmed she will not be part of the 20th anniversary special. And the reason is simple. Work. Osment revealed that her commitment to filming Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage prevented her from joining the reunion. Sharing a video from the set, she addressed fans directly, making it clear there is no drama behind her absence.

Just timing.

“Hannah Montana changed my life,” she wrote, reflecting on the impact the show had on her career and personal growth. From learning discipline to understanding comedy at a young age, Osment credited the series for shaping her journey in the industry.

The upcoming special, set to stream on Disney+, will feature Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, and even Selena Gomez, making it a nostalgic return for fans who grew up with the show.

But Osment’s absence still stands out.

Lilly was not just a supporting character. She was the emotional anchor, the best friend, the one who knew Miley’s double life from the beginning. For many fans, she was just as important as Hannah herself.

Despite not being physically present, Osment made sure to show up in her own way.

She shared a heartfelt message thanking fans for their continued love, acknowledging how the show has lived on across generations. She even pointed out that many fans she meets today are now watching the show again with their own kids.

That is legacy.

Interestingly, her off-screen relationship with Miley Cyrus has been a topic of discussion over the years. Miley once admitted that their bond was not always smooth during the show’s run. But more recent appearances, including a 2020 Instagram Live, showed the two reconnecting on much better terms.

So this is not about distance.

It is about timing.

As the anniversary special celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana, Osment’s absence may be felt, but her impact on the show remains untouched.

Because some characters do not need a reunion to be remembered.

They are already part of it.