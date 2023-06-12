scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Elliot Page says his autobiography has improved relationship with his mom

Elliot Page, 36, was brought up as a girl by her teacher mother Martha Philpotts and his graphic designer

By Agency News Desk
Elliot Page says his autobiography has improved relationship with his mom
Elliot Page says his autobiography has improved relationship with his mom

The ‘Inception’ actor Elliot Page, 36, was brought up as a girl by her teacher mother Martha Philpotts and his graphic designer dad Dennis Page before he came out as gay in 2014 followed by gender transition in December 2020.

The actor has now said that his memoir ‘Pageboy’ has helped clear the air with his family for the “first time” about his journey, reports Female First UK.

He told The Guardian: “I’m nervous, but grateful for the opportunity to have written it. “It was really healing getting a lot of stuff out. It’s been very beneficial for my relationship with my mom. It has allowed us to talk about things for the first time in a meaningful, sincere way.”

As per Female First UK, the book tells how Elliot would try to pee standing up at the age of four.

He said in the autobiography: “I would press on my vagina, holding it, pinching and squeezing it, hoping I could aim.”

Elliot went on to self-harm from a young age and stopped eating as he battled with his image. As a youngster he wanted to look like Elliot, the young hero of Steven Spielberg’s film ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ and has a tattoo on his biceps that says ‘EP phone home’.

His book tells how he was abused by men and a woman as a teen and how he had relationships with famous actresses and one “closeted” star he refers to in the book only as ‘Ryan’.

But the memoir also tells how Elliot has found solace in mixing with actors he admires including Hugh Jackman, 54, and 62-year-old Julianne Moore.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rebel Wilson snuggles with daughter Royce in recent photos
Next article
50 fall ill in Bihar after consuming food at marriage function
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Health & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

Technology

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

News

'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat in a white sweatshirt

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US