scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Evangeline Lilly longs to fondle King Charles' ear lobes

Evangeline Lilly has confessed that she has a strange obsession with touching people's ears, with a liking for low-hanging

By News Bureau

Actress Evangeline Lilly has confessed that she has a strange obsession with touching people’s ears, with a liking for low-hanging lobes belonging to elderly aristocratic Englishmen – indicating the 74-year-old British monarch, King Charles III.

During an appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, Evangeline explained: “The best lobes in the world are really old English gentlemen’s. They hang way down … I’d go for those (King Charles’ ear lobes) in a minute! Come on! I would.”

However, the actress is adamant her fascination with ears is not a fetish, reports female first.co.uk.

She added: “I like the meat of the lobe. I just like to fondle it. It’s not sexual.”

During the interview, Lilly is also said to an embarrassing blunder when working with Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas on the ‘Ant-Man’ movies after labelling them both “GILFs”.

She explained: “There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children. I turned to Michael and Michelle and I said: ‘You know, you guys are real GILFs.’

“Michael had no idea. He said: ‘What’s a GILF?’ Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children I went: “‘It’s a grandpa I’d like to f***’.”

“And then immediately realised I’d told Michael Douglas I’d like to f*** him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids, oops!”

Previous article
After five month of romance, Madonna splits from lover Andrew Darnell
Next article
T-Series launches Raghav Chaitanya, the voice of ‘Dil’ from Ek Villain Returns’ first Single ‘Subah Ko’ releasing on 3rd March
This May Also Interest You
News

Kangana Ranaut deems Akshay, Emraan-starrer 'Selfiee' a 'flop'

News

T-Series launches Raghav Chaitanya, the voice of ‘Dil’ from Ek Villain Returns’ first Single ‘Subah Ko’ releasing on 3rd March

News

After five month of romance, Madonna splits from lover Andrew Darnell

Sports

Bundesliga: In-form Borussia Dortmund keep advancing (analysis)

Technology

Google lays off 100 robot workers used to clean its cafeterias

Technology

Hackers deface over 32 Russian websites with Kremlin on fire video

Sports

Only person who genuinely reached out to me during difficult times is Dhoni: Virat Kohli

News

Paris Hilton says Weinstein followed her to bathroom, yelled at her when she was 19

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US

Sports

La Liga: Ancelotti shows faith in referees despite Barcelona scandal

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India 'run out' of steam in Women's T20 World Cup (IANS column)

Health & Lifestyle

12 US states sue to expand access to abortion pill

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 100 pediatric flu deaths this season

Health & Lifestyle

Covid marks sixth leading cause of death in US in January

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya engages with heads of missions for deeper collaboration on PMBJP

Sports

Lewandowski slams 'painful' defeat against Manchester United

Sports

I_league 2022-23: Mohammedan sinks Sreenidi after 10-minutes-goal thriller lifts

Sports

Premier League: Vital weekend with Carabao Cup final in background

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Hosts South Africa march on to final with thrilling win over England

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: OTT is a massive wave but it is not the demise of Bollywood

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US