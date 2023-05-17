scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

Chris Hemsworth-starrer is being helmed by stuntman-turned-filmmaker Sam Hargravere, who's wokring alongside the hitmakers Joe and Anthony Russo.

By Agency News Desk
'Extraction 2' trailer out Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16
'Extraction 2' trailer out Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

The much-awaited trailer for the action thriller ‘Extraction 2’ is out. Scheduled for streaming on Netflix from June 16, the Chris Hemsworth-starrer is being helmed by stuntman-turned-filmmaker Sam Hargravere, who’s wokring alongside the hitmakers Joe and Anthony Russo.

The sequel stars Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

In the first instalment released in 2020, and which also starred Randeep Hooda, Tyler Rake, the Australian black market mercenary played by Hemsworth, had to extract a boy safely from India.

This time he must rescue the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

The screenplay, written by Joe Russo, is based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’.

If the first film introduced audiences to Rake as a seasoned action hero, Hargrave says the sequel aims to show how he got that way, and the toll it has taken on him and those close to him.

“The goal was to dive deeper into the backstory of Tyler Rake and find out what makes him tick,” the director said. “The first film alludes to a deeply emotional inciting event, a family tragedy, but for the most part he remains a mysterious character. We felt we owed it to the audience to give them more insight into what it is that drives him.”

Elaborating on the theme, Hargrave said: “We introduce some new characters that bring his past into greater focus and learn more about where he’s coming from and why he’s doing what he’s doing.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl
Next article
Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco
This May Also Interest You
News

It's social freedom vs individual freedom in 'Panne' trailer

News

Jane Fonda says French director wanted to 'see what my orgasms were like' for a role

Sports

India drawn alongside Korea, Thailand, Iran in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries

News

Megan Fox opens up on body dysmorphia; says she 'never ever' loved her body

Sports

India to take part in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Global stroke deaths expected to rise to nearly 5mn by 2030: Study

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS, Nightography feature in India this month

Technology

Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator

News

Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’ trailer trolled for ‘plagiarising’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

News

Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

News

SC lifts West Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

News

Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman Gill lends his voice to Spider-Man’s Indian avatar

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Technology

Grammarly rolling out new product to boost emails, employee workflow

News

Sonakshi Sinha on playing cop in ‘Dahaad’: ‘Once the uniform comes on, everything changes’

Technology

Uber introduces teen accounts with safety features in US, Canada

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US