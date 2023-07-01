'Fast & Furious' star Jordana Brewster opposed Hollywood's beauty standards amid great pressure

‘Fast & Furious’ actress Jordana Brewster revealed that she did her own stunts in the action-thriller-racing franchise, opposing Hollywood’s beauty standards in the face of great pressure. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Panamanian-American actress, who portrays Dominic Torreto’s younger sister Mia Torreto and the wife of Brian ‘O Conner, credited her multicultural upbringing for helping her overcome that pressure.

She added: “I’ve always loved being strong.”

She also said that strength and mindset are what has allowed her to push herself in the ‘Fast & Furious’ films for more than two decades. The Hollywood Reporter further states that “the more physical it is, the more fun it is for me,” she said of her performance and stunts.

“When you’re working with a stunt team, it’s almost like working with a dance troupe.” She continued: “It’s so meticulously choreographed and planned.… To be able to be healthy enough to land the choreography and to do it myself versus having someone do it for me, it’s like a badge of honour in a way. I want to keep doing that.”

Talking about her growth and the growth of her fellow cast members ever since her debut with ‘The Fast & The Furious’ back in 2001, she said: “When I see, like, the OG ‘Fast and Furious’. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we do look very different.’ But in a really cool way, you know, because we’re evolving.”

“I don’t really have that many qualms with aging, because the actresses I admire the most are all in their 50s and they look unbelievable…They’ve been through it and their histories are much, much more rich. So it shouldn’t just be about, you know, how you look,” she added.