Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 3' is no longer in development

Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 3’ has been taken off the shelf and is now no longer in development despite Gadot being more than open to do another Wonder Woman movie.

According to Variety, while Gadot had made several comments that the new DCU heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ with her, that is not the case right now, and neither do Gunn or Safran have any plans right now to develop any movie based on the iconic female superhero at DC Studios.

The Israeli actress had teased a potential ‘Wonder Woman 3’ in Flaunt magazine. In her interview with Flaunt, Gadot said she was assured by Gunn and Safran that the movie would indeed be made.

“I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” Gadot said, “and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. (We) love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

Before this, she also told ComicBook.com: “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

However sources at Variety have learned that there were never any promises made by Gunn and Safran for a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ and nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot returning to the new DC Universe.

Currently, Gunn and Safran have presented their plans for the new DCU films which include ‘Superman: Legacy’ and ‘Batman: The Brave and the Bold’ along with other movies focused on characters such as Booster Gold, Question, the Atom and more, and so far they are laser focused on these films.

A potential reason which led to the DC executives scrapping Gal Gadot’s project is also the fact that Gunn and Safran have said that they plan to start fresh and develop a completely new version of DC. Fans were also angered when they learned that Gadot could reprise her role as Wonder Woman while Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Jason Maomoa had all walked out of their respective roles as Batman, Superman and Aquaman which was considered an insult to them, and even more so if the DCU was to be a full reboot.