scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Glen Powell in talks to star in 'Twister' sequel opposite

Glen Powell is in talks to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment's 'Twisters', a sequel to 1996's 'Twister'.

By Agency News Desk
Glen Powell in talks to star in 'Twister' sequel opposite
Glen Powell in talks to star in 'Twister' sequel opposite

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Glen Powell is in talks to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s ‘Twisters’, a sequel to 1996’s ‘Twister’.

‘Minari’ helmer Lee Isaac Chung is directing the film from a script by ‘The Revenant’ writer Mark L. Smith. ‘Twisters’ is set to release on July 19, 2024, reports Variety.

Starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman, 1996’s ‘Twister’ made nearly $500 million at the box office and received Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories. It was directed by Jan De Bont (‘Speed’) from a screenplay by Michael Crichton, with Steven Spielberg executive producing.

As per Variety, the film is described as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie. However, plot details for ‘Twisters’ remain under wraps. The original ‘Twister’ followed a team of storm-chasers as they hunted down the most powerful tornado in decades.

Warner Bros. Pictures is co-financing ‘Twisters’, with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley (‘Jurassic World Dominion’) producing via the Kennedy/Marshall Company.

Powell is currently on a hot streak after his breakout role in aTop Gun: Maverick’. His other future projects include Richard Linklater’s action-comedy ‘Hitman’, which Powell co-wrote and co-produced; Chris Morgan’s sci-fi thriller ‘Deputy X’, a potential franchise starter; and buddy comedy ‘Foreign Relations’ opposite Nick Jonas.

He’s currently in production on Sony’s untitled Will Gluck rom-com alongside ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney.

Previous article
This AI-based smartphone app may help you quit smoking
Next article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gives perfect summer vibes in a summer breezy printed dress
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

News

'Game of Thrones' gets another prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

News

'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

News

Mia Goth to star alongside Mahershala Ali jn Marvel's 'Blade'

Sports

Rounak's fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

News

Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi

Health & Lifestyle

Playing sports against a robotic opponent can make your brain work harder

News

On Siblings Day, Athiya Shetty shares unseen pic with brother Ahan Shetty

News

Godiva confirmed on Ostrava V Plamenech alongside with Septic Flesh and Kissin Dynamite!

News

New 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff in development

Health & Lifestyle

Amid Covid surge, face masks mandatory in Gurugram

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi hospital performs auto liver transplant on Kyrgyzstan woman

Health & Lifestyle

US launches new programme to boost Covid vaccines, therapies development

Technology

Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024

News

Chandrabose to gift pen that scripted 'Naatu Naatu' to best performer of Telugu Indian Idol 2 episode

Sports

Shooting: Manu, Arjun, among day one winners at Rifle/Pistol selection trials

Technology

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US