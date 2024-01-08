Golden Globes 2024: Emma Stone wins Best actress musical or comedy for ‘Poor Things’

Actress Emma Stone was honoured with the title of Best actress – musical or comedy at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards.

She was feted for her work in the science fantasy black comedy film ‘Poor Things’.

Other nominees included Fantasia Barrino for ‘The Color Purple’, Jennifer Lawrence for ‘No Hard Feelings’, Natalie Portman for ‘May December’, Alma Poysti for ‘Fallen Leaves’ and Margot Robbie for ‘Barbie’.

‘Poor Things’ tells the story of Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who, after being crudely resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, runs off with a debauched lawyer to embark on an odyssey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

Emma essayed the role of the protagonist in the film.

The official X handle congratulated the actress as they wrote: “And the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy goes to…. Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things’.”

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.

Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.