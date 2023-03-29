'got' star maisie williams excited to be in mumbai, dazzled by indian hotel decor

Actress Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the series ‘Game of Thrones’, is in Mumbai and she shared her excitement on social media.

Maisie will be joining actress Freida Pinto for the Christian Dior show held here.

The star took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her hotel room in Mumbai and seemed dazzled after seeing Indian decor.

The clip shows Maisie, dressed in a white and brown T-shirt and a bucket hat showing her face to the camera. She has a teeka on her forehead and a beaded necklace for welcome into the hotel.

The actress shows her room in the video.

She points at a picture of Lord Krishna on a wall and then pans the camera on floral rangolis on the floor.

“I just got to Mumbai and I am losing my mind a little bit,” she says.

Maisie runs to the dining table which has goodies from Dior.

“So many little gifts,” she said.

She then shares a picture of herself sitting in a bathtub and posed with a thumbs up sign.