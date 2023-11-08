scorecardresearch
Gwyneth Paltrow says Robert Downey Jr. can convince her to break acting hiatus

By Agency News Desk
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has been on an acting hiatus with her last on-camera work being in 2020’s Season 2 of ‘The Politician’, says her ‘Iron Man’ co-star Robert Downey Jr. can convince her to come back.

The Oscar-winning actor has been focused on her lifestyle brand but says there’s one person who could convince her to unretire and it’s her ‘Iron Man’ co-star Robert Downey Jr.

“It would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” Paltrow told Entertainment Tonight in an interview, reports deadline.com.

“But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back.”

She added, “You know, to some degree.”

Paltrow and Downey Jr. became really close during the filming of Marvel’s Iron Man where the former played the character of Pepper Potts, the love interest of Tony Stark.

Following the 2008 film, Paltrow would go on to reprise her role in ‘Iron Man 2’ in 2010, ‘The Avengers’ (2012), ‘Iron Man 3’ (2013), ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).

In 2007, Paltrow had said in an interview that her ‘Iron Man’ co-star was a major factor for her taking on the role in the superhero film.

