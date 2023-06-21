scorecardresearch
Hayley Atwell praises Tom Cruise for having 'childlike wonder about movies'

Hayley Atwell has been wowed by his work ethic, describing her co-star as "deeply inspiring."

By Agency News Desk
Actress Hayley Atwell has teamed up with Tom Cruise on the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film franchise, and she has been wowed by his work ethic, describing her co-star as “deeply inspiring.”

“He’s a one-man studio. There is nothing this man doesn’t know about movie-making and the cinematic experience for the audience,” the brunette beauty told ET Canada, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It’s deeply inspiring to find someone who is so committed to something, whose work ethic extends to so many different departments. For me, he remains a real inspiration as a professional, dedicated, enthusiastic guy, whose own success has never been his demise.”

Atwell believes Cruise is a unique character in the movie business. The London-born star-who was previously rumoured to have dated Tom – said, “He’s always hungry, always searching, and has kind of a childlike wonder about movies… There’s never been anyone like him and never will be.”

Earlier this year, Tom revealed that he watches his own movies at the cinema. The actor – who is one of the most bankable stars in the business – revealed that he likes to watch his own films on the weekend they open. He said on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, “I go opening weekend. I love seeing movies that are made for the screen on the big screen.”

The Hollywood star is ultimately determined to make entertaining and engaging movies for his fans. Tom also described his work as a “pleasure.”

The actor – who starred in the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie back in 1996 – shared, “When they really enjoy it, that’s what I want. I make my movies for audiences, for you all. So it’s a pleasure. I just want to entertain you.”

