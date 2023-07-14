scorecardresearch
Henry Cavill goes all out in last outing as Geralt in trailer for Vol.2 of 'The Witcher' Season 3

The trailer for Vol. 2 of 'The Witcher' Season 3 has come out, and with it, comes also the time to bid farewell to actor Henry Cavill

By Agency News Desk
The trailer for Vol. 2 of ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 has come out, and with it, comes also the time to bid farewell to actor Henry Cavill who played the legendary stoic monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia.

With great VFX and score, the trailer shows Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) protecting Ciri (Freya Allan) as she is chased by all kinds of people due to her power as things completely fall apart.

Aretuza, the school of all the mages is now being destroyed, blood is being spilt as war is raging, there is fire everywhere and also the threat of the Wild Hunt. The Continent is now completely enveloped in chaos, and Geralt will go to any lengths to protect his adoptive daughter who is bound to him by destiny.

Things are left pretty vague overall, but the trailer in its entirety looks very promising, giving a fitting end for Henry’s role as Geralt, which will be taken over Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.

According to the official Witcher Season 3 synopsis: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Vol. 2 will stream on Netflix on July 27.

