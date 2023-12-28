Hugh Grant helps serve Christmas meal to 500 elderly residents in London

Actor Hugh Grant made a surprise appearance at the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham’s Christmas Day Lunch event.

In photos from the event, Grant can be seen serving lunch to elderly residents in the community as the council gathered people who did not have family to celebrate Christmas with, reports People magazine.

Grant could be seen socialising with the event’s attendees and taking photos with residents during his visit, which a Hammersmith and Fulham council spokesperson said came as a Christmas surprise.

“Thanks to everyone who joined us at the annual Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch — including a very special guest, Hugh Grant”, said Councillor Ben Coleman, deputy leader of H&F. “Hugh helped us serve lunch to 500 local older people who otherwise would have celebrated alone. This was the real Love Actually.”

As per People, the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. A community page asking for donations to make the event happen noted the annual lunch “is completely funded by local giving, with donations from businesses and crowd-funding.”

Grant, who lives in London, rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s as a rom-com star in movies like ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’, ‘Notting Hill’ and the Christmas-set ‘Love Actually’. This year, he had roles in the action-adventure film ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ and as an Oompa-Loompa alongside Timothee Chalamet’s Willy Wonka in ‘Wonka’.