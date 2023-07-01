scorecardresearch
Jaden Smith reveals mum Jada Pinkett Smith introduced him to psychedelics

Jaden Smith, the son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, has revealed the extent of his bond with his mother.

Jaden Smith, the son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, has revealed the extent of his bond with his mother. He admitted that she introduced him to psychedelics. The 24-year-old explained that his mother also paved the way for psychedelic drug usage in his family, including his father, Will Smith and sister Willow Smith, reports Mirror.co.uk.

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” he said at the Psychedelic Science Conference in Denver.

“It was just her for a really, really long time, and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Jaden also noted that his use of psychedelics helped him build a stronger bond with his 22-year-old sister and half-brother Trey Smith, 30, who is Will’s son from his past marriage to Sheree Zampino. As per USA Today, he continued: “Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past.”

But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the [psychedelic] experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful”.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Jada has undoubtedly been a long advocate of using psychedelics and has spoken candidly about how it helped her through “crippling depression”.

Speaking on Red Table Talk in 2021, she said: “I struggled with depression for so long, I mean crippling depression. And the thing about plant medicine is that it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Jada may have to discuss her personal woes elsewhere as it was recently revealed that her Facebook series ‘Red Table Talk’ was cancelled.

Breaking her silence shortly after the news was made public, Jada admitted she was “sorry” to see those who worked on the show “disband”.

Pic. Sourcetracklist
