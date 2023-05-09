scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jameela Jamil says she pulled out of auditioning for 'You' over intimate scenes

Jameela Jamil recently opened up about pulling out of auditioning for a role in 'You' because she didn't want to do intimate scenes

By Agency News Desk

Actress Jameela Jamil is a person with convictions that stands up for what she believes in. ‘The Good Place’ star recently opened up about pulling out of auditioning for a role in ‘You’ because she didn’t want to do intimate scenes, reports ‘Deadline’.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been someone who would have enjoyed objectifying myself, personally. But that’s also because I have so much deep, like, childhood sexual trauma stuff. So I think that was never in the cards for me,” she said during an interview on the Podcrushed podcast hosted by Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

The actress said: “You know, I still wear the little skirt or the busty top, but like, occasionally. But generally, I feel quite protective of myself in that way. Like, I don’t do sex scenes.”

Jamil then revealed that she was supposed to co-star with Badgley on the Netflix series but ultimately turned down the audition.

“In fact, I was supposed to audition for the recent season of your show. My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can’t,” Jamil added.

“And then you f***ing came out and was like, ‘yeah, I’m not doing sex scenes anymore’. And I was like, I didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw. But then I was like, I should have gone and done the f***ing show.”

Jamil, who hosts the podcast Bad Dates, was referring to Badgley asking the show’s creator Sera Gamble to reduce the intimate scenes for Season 4.

‘The Gossip Girl’ alum cited his real-life marriage as one of the reasons he was opting not to do more sex scenes.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rajinikanth's look in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam' revealed
Next article
Shubman Gill lends voice to 'Indian Spider-Man' Pavitr Prabhakar
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

News

Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

News

TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress

News

Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

News

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

Sports

IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

Technology

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon's automotive safety tech

Technology

Global tech services sector hits $57 bn in deal activity despite slowdown

Technology

IISER Bhopal team creates organic molecules that emit near-infrared light

Technology

Centre asks ICEA, MAIT to ensure FM Radio is active in all mobile phones

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US