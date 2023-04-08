scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

James Gunn hints at possible Marvel and DC crossover

Filmmaker James Gunn has stunned fans with a blockbuster announcement: He has no objection to a Marvel and DC universe crossover.

By Agency News Desk

Filmmaker James Gunn has stunned fans with a blockbuster announcement: He has no objection to a Marvel and DC universe crossover. James – who has bonafide credentials in both superhero comics franchises – has revealed that an epic blend is possible after taking over as head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, reports ‘New York Post’.

“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge,” Gunn, 56, told ‘Esquire’. “Who knows? However, that’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing (at DC) first,” he added. “I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

On the Marvel side, Gunn has worked on projects such as the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

‘New York Post’ further states that as for the DC world, the director has lent his talents to stories such as the TV series ‘Peacemaker’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and the upcoming ‘Superman: Legacy’.

Meanwhile, Gunn admitted in a recent profile for Rolling Stone that there is some “superhero fatigue” surrounding the superhero genre following 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The ‘Scooby-Doo’ screenwriter explained how it’s hard to write movies that go beyond the wild action sequences of Marvel films.

Previous article
Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'
Next article
Shakira takes her kids on hols before moving to Miami after split with Pique
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Super Cup: RoundGlass Punjab FC lose 3-1 against Kerala Blasters FC

News

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' makes $368 mn global debut, sets record

Technology

S.Korea to offer $5.3 bn in financing to EV battery firms

Sports

Odisha partners with AMNS to set up high performance centre, academies in gymnastics

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane blitz, Gaikwad's patient 40 not out help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians

Health & Lifestyle

Jammu Film Festival opens, features films from 11 countries

Sports

Hope to score more runs ahead of WTC final, says Pujara after hitting ton for Sussex

Sports

IPL 2023: Bought for Rs 50 lakh, CSK's Ajinkya Rahane slams fastest fifty of the season vs Mumbai Indians

Technology

S.Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja claims 3/20 as Mumbai Indians struggle to 157/8 against CSK

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution

News

'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

Sports

IPL 2023: Win over CSK showed Gujarat Titans are capable of defending their title, says Manjrekar

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and others register win

Sports

Top seeds win their matches in All-India Fide-rated chess event in Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2023: Openers, bowlers help Rajasthan Royals crush Delhi Capitals by 57 runs (ld)

Sports

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat marches to his maiden BWF Super 300 final

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane comes in as Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to field against Mumbai Indians

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US