Jamie Foxx is getting 'round-the-clock support in rehab centre' after unexplained medical emergency

Jamie Foxx has been supported by his family as he spends time in a physical rehabilitation facility.

Jamie Foxx is getting 'round-the-clock support in rehab centre' after unexplained medical emergency
Jamie Foxx is getting 'round-the-clock support in rehab centre' after unexplained medical emergency

The ‘Django Unchained’ star Jamie Foxx has been supported by his family as he spends time in a physical rehabilitation facility.

The 55-year-old actor has reportedly been receiving treatment at the Chicago facility after he was discharged from hospital following a “medical emergency”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Jamie was hospitalised last month after becoming ill while working on set of his upcoming Netflix film, ‘Back In Action’.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that at the time, his daughter Corinne Foxx said “quick action” was to thank her father for being “on his way to recovery”.

She has since said Jamie is “recuperating” out of hospital and has been pictured at the physical rehabilitation centre to spend time with her father.

In photographs obtained by TMZ, Corinne was joined by Jamie’s close friend Dave Brown as they went to spend time with the actor. According to the publication, Jamie has been getting “round-the-clock treatment” while his family continue to remain by his side.

A source told the publication, Jamie arrived at the Chicago facility in late April, after originally getting treatment in an Atlanta hospital.

