scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jane Fonda announces break from acting in run-up to the presidential poll

Jane Fonda plans to make that her focus for the foreseeable future, concentrating specifically on trying to get people who support taking action against climate change

By Agency News Desk

Jane Fonda is taking an 18-month break from acting due to the 2024 presidential election. The 85-year-old actress is known for her political activism and she plans to make that her focus for the foreseeable future, concentrating specifically on trying to get people who support taking action against climate change into office, reports Female First UK.

Jane made the admission during a 30-minute on-stage interview with Robin Roberts at the Tribeca Film Festival after being honoured with the Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award.

She said: “Let’s get rid of the Joe Manchins. We need to try to light a fire under Biden and look, we have to vote for him, ok? We have got to get really mad at him and we have to try to demand that he earn our votes. But I mean, let’s be real because the alternative is the end of everything.”

As per Female First UK, the ‘Grace and Frankie’ star insisted that she had never been interested in running for office herself.

She said: “One thing about getting old is that you start to get a little smart about what your strong suits are. And that’s not one of them. I’m a cheerleader.”

She jokingly added: “I don’t have any original ideas. I’m the one who takes your ideas and then I get credit for it.”

The Oscar-winning star insisted that it is “up to us” to make changes to tackle the climate crisis because it will be “too late” for the next generation.

She said: “We are animals, let us not forget. We depend on the ocean and the forests for oxygen, for food. I mean, even dogs don’t s*** in their own kennel. And we’re in our kennel and taking a lot down with us in the process. We have to stop it. It’s all connected.”

“Those of us who are alive right now in this decade, it’s up to us (to make a change) because when we go it’ll be too late. We’re the ones who can make the difference. Let’s not, when history is written, be the ones that were staying at home and rearranging the china,” she added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors': Yuzvendra Chahal completes seven years in int'l cricket
Next article
Food shoppers more likely to choose price over health: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Lebanon announces end of cholera outbreak

Technology

Iran's atomic chief hails nuclear progress despite threats, sanctions

Health & Lifestyle

School children account for nearly quarter of Sri Lanka's dengue patients: Official

Sports

Silence is the source of great strength: Kohli's cryptic message after WTC Final defeat

Sports

FIH Pro League: India quell Argentina 2-1 to end their campaign with 30 points

Sports

WTC Final: I fail to understand the exclusion of Ashwin, says Tendulkar after India's defeat

Sports

French Open: Djokovic wins title at Roland Garros for historic 23rd major (Ld)

Sports

President Murmu hails Djokovic as inspiring youth icon

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots edge out Garvit Gujarat in a hotly-contested tie

News

Starry turnout at Krishna Bhatt, Vedant Sarda's wedding reception

Sports

WTC Final: Would prefer 20-25 days' time to prepare for a game like this, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

French Open: Djokovic wins title at Roland Garros for historic 23rd major

News

Jane Campion recalls two films that left an imprint on her teenage mind

Sports

Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen beat Telugu Talons for second straight win

Sports

WTC Final: Batting was in a shambles, especially the shot-making, says Sunil Gavaskar after India's defeat

Sports

U-17 Asian Cup: Father's vision fuels India midfielder Gurnaj Singh's World Cup hopes

Sports

WTC Final: There are a lot of players who are doing really well in our domestic cricket, says Rohit Sharma

Health & Lifestyle

1,3000 Gujarat cops trained in basic life-saving skills

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US