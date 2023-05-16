Javier Bardem speaks about playing King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'

Oscar-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem will be seen playing the role of King Triton in ‘The Little Mermaid’. He said he was drawn to the relationship his character has with his daughter Ariel.

“I was especially drawn to the relationship he has with his daughter,” Bardem said, adding: “because even though he loves her very much, it’s not always in the best ways. He needs to grow up and face what he fears the most, which is his daughter’s freedom, her independence, and that conflict was very interesting to me.”

“The power that Javier has as an actor is massive,” said director Rob Marshall.

He added: “He feels so deeply and expresses emotions with such subtlety and truth. His masterful portrayal of Triton is honestly so moving and dynamic. I loved every second working with him.”

Disney India releases ‘The Little Mermaid’ on May 26 in English only in theatres.