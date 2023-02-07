scorecardresearch
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr in talks for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

Sony Pictures is looking to reboot 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

By News Bureau

Sony Pictures is looking to reboot ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (‘Do Revenge’, ‘Someone Great’, ‘Sweet/Vicious’) set to direct, reports ‘Variety’.

The project is in early development at the studio, with the franchise’s original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr in talks to reprise their roles. Leah McKendrick is on board to write the script for the project, which she developed with Kaytin Robinson, It is set to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise to Sony.

News of the relaunch comes following the successful reboot of the ‘Scream’ franchise, which continues with ‘Scream VI’ hitting theatres on March 10, according to ‘Variety’.

The film also follows Kaytin Robinson’s ‘Do Revenge’, which featured Sarah Michelle Gellar, who along with Ryan Phillippe, rounded out the original ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ quartet.

Directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson, the 1997 slasher film saw four teens from a small seaside town haunted (or, more literally, stalked) by a hook-wielding maniac after getting into a hit-and-run accident that they’d tried to cover up, ‘Variety’ notes.

The film earned more than $125 million at the box office and spawned the direct sequel ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer’, which starred Hewitt, Brandy, Mekhi Phifer and Matthew Settle. In 2021, the franchise got a streaming reboot with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’.

